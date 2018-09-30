Nigeria secures 188 convictions for corruption since January 2018 – Says EFCC boss

In the country’s fight against corruption, Nigeria has convicted some 188 people since January 2018. The Executive Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu told the VOA in an interview monitored in Accra Sunday September 30, 2018.

He however, indicated that all Nigerians should be involved in the fight against corruption because a single organization like the EFCC can’t do it all by itself.

He said the EFCC is working at stamping out corruption in the country in about three years.

There is no available estimate of how much Nigeria losses to corruption annually, but being the largest economy in West Africa, the figures could be staggering.

The UK Department for International Development (DFID) however estimated that the country lost $32 billion to corruption during the six years of Goodluck Jonathan’s administration.

Meanwhile, the entire African continent it is estimated, losses $148 billion every year to corruption, and the African Union (AU) which has declared 2018 a year to fight against corruption with President of Nigeria, Mohammadu Buhari of Nigeria in the lead, has itself been accused of corruption in its fold by a former member of its Anti-corruption Advisory Board.

The AU has been quiet about the allegations. The official who made the allegations, Daniel Batidam of Ghana resigned in protest in what is the only known resignation from the organisation over corruption. He resigned because the AU didn’t act on the evidence that he provided.

By Emmanuel K. Dogbevi

