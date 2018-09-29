Togo opposition leader stages hunger strike in front of Ghana Embassy in Lomé

A Togolese opposition politician, Nicodème Habia, has embarked on indefinite hunger strike over the current political situation in his country. He is staging the protest in front of the Ghanaian Embassy in Lomé, the Togolese capital.

The former Member of Parliament and leader of ‘Les Democrates’ party began his protest 10 days ago in front of the Embassy.

Before embarking on the action, Habia Tweeted last September 19, that he was starting the action. “I am doing hunger-strike this morning in front of Ghana Embassy in Togo for the respect of ECOWAS road map and the release of all the prisoners “

He later added: “I was a political prisoner myself and I was tortured by the father of Faure Gbassingbé! I know what our brothers are facing there innocently! I won’t stop this fight neither today nor tomorrow! Thank you everyone for your support. Alluta continua.”

According to the opposition coalition in Togo, some 44 people were arrested during opposition protests against President Faure Gnassingbé and his government.

“I am only asking for Gnassingbé to free the innocent men and to respect the road map of ECOWAS! Thank you everyone,” he explained further.

Habia is reportedly staging his protest at the Ghana Embassy because President Nana Akufo-Addo is one of the facilitators of the ECOWAS dialogue between the ruling party of Togo and the opposition coalition. The talks started last February was aimed at ending the political crisis in the country. He is urging Akufo-Addo to take a second look at the crisis in Togo and bring lasting solution.

Last Monday the Gendarmerie, unsuccessfully tried to remove Habia from the Embassy.

He says so long as there are political prisoners in Togo, he will continue the protest at the Embassy.

By Carlos Amevor, in Lome

