University of Cape Coast graduates 5,727 students

A total of five thousand, seven hundred and twenty-seven (5,727) students who pursued various courses of study at the University of Cape Coast (UCC) graduated at its 51st congregation on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Of the number, 4,370 were awarded undergraduate degrees while 1,357 received postgraduate degrees.

Three sessions were held for graduates of the Colleges of Health and Allied Sciences, Education Studies, Agriculture and Natural Sciences as well as the Institute of Education on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, those from the School of Graduate Studies and College of Humanities and Legal Studies also graduated.

Addressing the congregation, Professor Joseph Ghartey Ampiah, Vice Chancellor of UCC, said the University had put in place several interventions aimed at improving research, achieving academic excellence and strengthening quality assurance.

The University had established relationships with other local and international institutions to open new gates for knowledge, research and academic exchange as part of effort to make UCC a World acclaimed university.

A proposal for the establishment of an Institute for Law and Governance Studies will be hosted as an interdisciplinary institute for policy formulation, whilst research had been developed by the College of Humanities and Legal Studies, Prof Ghartey Ampiah said.

He said the college was therefore engaging in rigorous fundraising to start the project and called for support.

Funds were also being sourced to support students with start-up entrepreneurial ventures to promote visibility of the UCC Business Incubator and to further motivate its graduates to use their knowledge and skills to set up their own businesses.

Prof Ghartey Ampiah commended the graduates for their resilience and enjoined them to be good ambassadors of the University wherever they found themselves.

Mrs Nancy Thompson, Chairperson of the University Governing Council, was optimistic that the knowledge and skills acquired would enable them positively impact their respective communities.

She asked them to use the knowledge gained at the University to serve humanity to the best of their abilities and contribute their quota to the development of the nation.

Source: GNA