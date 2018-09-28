Stakeholders urged to aid NACAP fight Corruption

Mr Frank Fuseini Adongo, Deputy Upper East Regional Minister has urged the citizenry to support the National Anti-Corruption Action Plan (NACAP) in its response to corruption in the Ghanaian society.

Mr Adongo said the fight against corruption was to boost the socio-economic lives of the people in the country.

Mr Adongo made the call at a day’s regional awareness campaign workshop organised by NACAP for stakeholders including the Media, Civil Society Organizations, District and Municipal Assemblies, and security agencies in Bolgatanga in the Upper East Region.

He noted that corruption undermined the wellbeing of the people and said it was the roots of indiscipline and lawlessness among other social vices that does not allow society to grow.

Mr Adongo said NACAP represented Ghana’s comprehensive strategy to dealing with corruption in the country, noting that, it could do so much in the fight against the phenomenon.

The Deputy Minister disclosed that the country was deprived of about $3million of public money, which was estimated to be about 300 percent of all forms of aid to the country annually.-

He mentioned that corruption compromised national peace and security and said the canker was deeply rooted in the Ghanaian society such that it consistently brought about the need for basic social services such as health, education, and transportation among others.

The Deputy Minister reminded the participants that minimizing corruption needed all hands on deck and said the collective determination to stamp out the phenomenon from the Ghanaian society was paramount to realising a free society that could tap its human and natural resources for its socio-economic transformation.

Mrs Mary Awelana Addah, Programmes Manager at the Ghana Integrity Initiative (GII) noted that strengthening the capacity of stakeholders including staff of the Commission for Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ), the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) and the Media among others to respond to corruption related issues.

Mrs Addah said instituting preventive measures against corruption at the institutional level was vital for the overall success in the implementation of the NACAP strategy to rid the country of corruption.

Mrs Addah urged the participants to encourage others to join the crusade on the fight against corruption.

Source: GNA