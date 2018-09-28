FDA acquires mini-laboratory at Tema Fishing Harbour

The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA), has established a mini laboratory at the Tema Fishing Harbour to ensure increased protection of public health and safety, with regards to products it regulates.

During a visit to the newly established laboratory, which is yet to commence full operations, the Governing Board of the FDA commended the Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Mrs Delese Darko, for the initiative and urged the maximum use of the facility.

To facilitate trade at the Tema Port by fast tracking clearing of products and to bridge the gap in the regular quality testing, the Lab will be using quick test methods.

The laboratory, which will be manned initially by five competent technical staff, will randomly be testing sampled regulated products to ascertain their quality and safety before being allowed into the market.

Products of suspicious nature would also be tested at the said facility to ensure their quality and safety.

For effective running of the facility, state of the art laboratory equipment has been installed to ensure quality and safe products onto the market.

Dr Samuel Ohene, the Chairman of the Governing Board assured of their support in ensuring an effective running of the facility.

Mrs Darko, the CEO of the FDA indicated her readiness to ensure that all needed resources, including equipment and human would be made available to ensure the success of the facility.

Source: GNA