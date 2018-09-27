Zenith Bank receives two global certifications

Management of Zenith Bank Ghana Limited has obtained an ISO 27001 and Payment Card Industry Data Security Standards (PCI DSS) certifications to cover the Bank’s Information Technology Department, Cards Services Department and the Data Centre.

The ISO 27001 is a comprehensive security management standard that specifies a set of best practices and controls, while the PCI DSS compliance is adherence to the set of policies and procedures developed to protect credit, debit and cash cards transactions and prevent misuse of cardholders’ personal information.

Mr Henry Oroh, the Chief Executive Officer of Zenith Bank, speaking at the Awards ceremony in Accra, said attaining the ISO 27001 and the PCI DSS certifications was not an easy task, indicating that, it has been a long journey.

He commended the commitment and dedication of the Board, Management and Staff of the Bank, saying it was as a result of their hard work that the Bank had achieved the international recognition.

He said the Bank’s commitment to investing in the best technology has produced for the Bank a robust digital Banking infrastructure, complemented by the best cards products on the market, covering debit, pre-paid and credit cards from Visa and MasterCard.

The CEO said as a leader in the era, where cyber activities and cyber-crime were on the increase, there was the need to attain internationally recognised security standards certification.

He said the Bank had always had the objective of protecting their customer’s confidential data and information, as well as the integrity and availability of the Bank’s information assets by 100 per cent and to improve the security awareness culture across the Bank by 100 per cent.

Mr Oroh said the certification would amongst others things, improve the Bank’s information security posture and in turn minimise their exposure to risk by implementing necessary controls in their procedures, processes and systems.

It will also enhance the Bank’s brand perception and lend credence to the Bank’s aspiration to be the preferred financial institution in the country, protect the privacy of customers’ information by safeguarding its confidentiality, integrity and availability.

He said it was also to reassure their customers that the Bank had put in place practices to control and migrate risks and enrich customer experience with the Bank’s products and services.

“While this is a significant milestone for the Bank, and a proof of the Banks commitment to comply with internationally recognised security standards, it is the beginning of a long journey to enhance the Bank’s information security status and capability,” he added.

He assured customers of the Bank’s full commitment to sustaining the highest standards of security for all its products, services and platform in compliance with regulatory requirements of the Bank of Ghana and in the best interest of their valued stakeholders.

Mrs Adedoyin Odunfa, the Chief Executive Officer, Digital Jewels Limited, an Information Value-Chain Consulting and Capacity Building Firm said IT was the game changer and was particularly relevant to players in the financial services sector.

She said IT could position an organisation to win in the digital space and on the other hand, if disregarded it could lead to raising cost and competitive disadvantage.

She called on management of Zenith Bank to increasingly maintain vigilance ahead of the bad guys in the cyber-crime space, indicating that, the certification would be accessed on an annual bases to ensure that they were improving and they could not afford to relent.

Source: GNA