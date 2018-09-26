Nursing and Midwifery Council releases Mental Health Examination results

The Nursing and Midwifery Council (NMC) of Ghana has announced the release of the results for the Registered Mental Health online licensing examination in September 2018, to the various schools.

According to a statement copied to the Ghana News Agency and signed by the Management of the NMC, the Candidates should visit their various schools for their results and present the completed Registration form to the designated Regional Office of the Council as stated in their letter.

The statement said 375 candidates sat for the examination in three centres across the Country.

Source: GNA