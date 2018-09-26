Lil Win commissions new school in Offinso-Ahenkro

Kwadwo Nkansah, known in the music and acting industry, as “Lilwin” has commissioned a new school building in the Offinso-Ahenkro, in the Afigya Kwabre North in the Ashanti Region.

The school named “Great Minds International School”, is an iconic educational facilty, with modern learning tools, to equip young children in acquiring knowledge.

Mr. Kwasi Karikari Achamfour, the District Chief Executive of the Afigya Kwabre North, in his address at the official opening ceremony, expressed gratitude to the popular musician and actor, for setting up a school with modern learning equipment, which stands out in his municipality.

“I must commend “Lil Win” for this great initiative in my constituency and entreat follow stars in the country to emulate him, to help impact the younger generations,” Mr. Achamfour said.

“Lil Win” emphasized his long term ambition of setting up a school and was grateful to the Almighty God for giving him the strength to open the school.

“I’m very delighted my dream of impacting the young ones has come true, am thankful to all who helped me accomplish this mission,” Lilwin said.

He urged his fellow actors and musicians to invest in the country to help provide jobs for others and impact the country as a means giving back.

The ceremony, was attended by musicians and actors.

Source: GNA