Ghana has covered 14 out of 17 SDGs – PEF

Nana Osei Bonsu, the Chief Executive Officer of Private Enterprise Federation, has lauded government for its commitment to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals, saying “the country has covered 14 out the 17 goals”.

He stated that government social interventions, including the one district one factory, free Senior High School, one village one dam, planting for food and jobs and the implementation of the National Health Insurance Scheme had all contributed in achieving the goals.

Mr Osei Bonsu said this on Tuesday in Accra at a panel discussion to mark the third anniversary of the SDGs and the launched of the Africa Development Partners Awards.

The programme was on the theme: “Achieving the SDGs by 2030: Celebrating three years of Collective Action.”

He said the private sector investment was critical in the attainment of the goals, adding that it was necessary for government to build effective synergies with the private institutions to ensure the realisation of the goals.

Mr Osei Bonsu said the private sector needed the enabling environment to thrive and create job opportunities for the teeming youth to reduce the unemployment rate in the country.

“We believe in meaningful jobs that will liberate the poor to an appreciable level and improve their living condition. This can be done with effective public-private partnership”, he added.

He affirmed private sector support to expand businesses to cater for the needs of the citizenry and urged government to support the private sector to provide the needed infrastructural development.

Dr Felix Addo, the Deputy Director in charge of Environmental Policy, National Development Planning Commission, said the Commission had created a firm foundation through the establishment of robust institutions for the achievement of the goals.

He said about 70 per cent of the goals were incorporated in the country’s policy, adding that the agencies and the municipal and district assemblies have all in one way implemented projects related to the SGDs.

Dr Addo said the country had launched the SDG Baseline Report to give a sense of purpose and develop proactive strategies in achieving the SDG targets in 2030.

He said government had instituted a statistical assessment to identify the weaknesses and strength in statistical system and work out measures to strengthen data eco-system to be used as a one-stock data.

Mr William Addo, the Assistant Chief Technical Officer, Ghana Statistical Service, said the service had enjoyed good collaboration with government and institutions in providing accurate data for planning purposes.

He said government was working on statistical bill to standardise all data in one platform to serve a wider population and as well ensure quality and accurate data.

Mr Emmanuel Ametepey, the Executive Director of Youth Advocates Ghana, said the youth had been in the forefront in implementing programmes to create awareness about the SDGs in the country.

He said the youth had organised workshops, seminars and engagements with Senior High Schools to educate them on the SDGs and their role in achieving the goals.

He stated that the youth had developed a work plan and submitted to various institutions for support to continue with the education of the SDGs across the country and called for assistance from the corporate institutions.

Mr Ametepey expressed worry about the neglect of the youth in national policy discussions and urged government to consider their inputs especially people living in the rural who were most often not considered in any programmes of interest.

Source: GNA