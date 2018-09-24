TNMA supports persons with disabilities

The Tarkwa Nsueam Municipal Assembly (TNMA) has presented equipments worth GHC89, 919 cedis to forty eight Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) in the Municipality.

The measure is to support PWD’s to venture into various businesses to help them earn incomes to cater for their families.

The items included deep freezers, cassava milling machines, knitting and sewing machines, fufu pounding machines, plastic chairs, popcorn machines, cylinders and local FM transmitters.

The Assembly has also disbursed a sum of GH¢71,115 to thirty- eight PWDs to enable them settle their schools and medical bills.

In all, a total of 84 PWDs including the physically challenged, visually and hearing impaired, benefited from the Disability Fund, which was for the fourth quarter of 2016 and the whole of 2017.

Mr Glibert Kennedy Asmah, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of Tarkwa Nsueam, who made the presentation at a ceremony in Tarkwa, said the Assembly received GHC161,34.00 for the programme.

He said because the Government was committed to the wellbeing of the physically challenged, it had increased the Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assembly Common Fund for PWDs from two percent to three percent.

Mr Asmah said 375 PWDs had so far registered in the Municipality and urged those who were still begging for alms to refrain from the practice and join the association to benefit from the Fund.

He entreated the beneficiaries to put the equipment they have been given to good use.

Mr Samuel Quansah, the Western Regional Chairman of the Ghana Federation of the Disabled, said “formally we were given money to our members, but we realised that they were not utilizing it properly, so we decided to set them up to enable them do something better on their own.

He expressed gratitude to the government for its continuous interventions.

Source: GNA