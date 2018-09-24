NPP Deputy National Women Organizer expresses appreciation

One of the two newly appointed Deputy National Women Organizers of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Ms. Justina Awo Banahene, has expressed her deepest appreciation to the National Council of the party for her appointment.

Expressing her gratitude through the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Accra, Ms. Banahene also expressed gratitude to Madam Kate Gyamfuah, the NPP National Women Organizer and said she was deeply humbled by the honour done her by the party.

The First Deputy National Women Organizer of the ruling NPP said even though she has done her bit in the past to serve the party in various capacities like the Brong Ahafo Regional Women Organizer from 2009-2013, her new role imposed upon her, greater responsibilities.

Describing herself as a grassroot party activist, Ms. Banahene said she would go all out to the ground to help mobilize women especially, across the length and breadth of the country to ensure victory for the NPP in the 2020 national elections.

Ghanaians, she said, should have absolute confidence in President Nana Akufo-Addo and the NPP since she was of the firm belief that, by the end of the tenure of the current administration, the nation would have seen a more improved economy.

She said Social interventions such as the free SHS, nurses and teachers training allowances, one-district-one factory, planting for food and jobs and the Nation Builders Corps (NABCO) were clear indications of the current administration’s resolve to enhance the living standard of Ghanaians.

She also pleaded with the grassroot supporters of the NPP to exercise patience with the government since she was sure they would get their due reward at the right time.

Ms. Banahene is a lecturer at the Berekum College of Education and holds M.Phil. in religious education from the University of Cape Coast (UCC), She is currently pursuing PhD Programme at the same university.

Source: GNA