Winneba to get new landing beach facility – Akufo-Addo

The Government has completed arrangement for the construction of new landing beach for fishermen in Winneba before the end of this year to bring to an end the destruction of canoes and fishing gears by tidal waves

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, announced this at Winneba when he addressed a durbar of chiefs and the people to round- off his four days tour of the Central Region.

The visit afforded the President the opportunity to interact with chiefs, civil society organizations, opinion leaders, queen mothers, and students to know their problems and to find solutions to them.

The four- day tour took the President and his entourage to Komenda-Edina- Eguafo Abirim (KEEA), Gomoa West, Effutu and Agona West to inspect one district one factory projects, induction of the Vice Chancellor of the University of Education, Winneba (UEW) and others.

President Akufo-Addo said the construction of landing beach would go a long way to improve fishing activities at Winneba and other surrounding fishing communities and would also create jobs and wealth for the citizenry who are predominately fishermen and fishmongers.

He hinted that Winneba would also get one out of the 50 new modern markets, which had been packaged under the Minister of Special Development Initiative, which would begin this year nationwide.

He assured the people of Effutu Traditional Area at Winneba that roads in the town have been awarded on contacts and some had been finished while others have reached various stages of completion.

President Akufo-Addo assured them that all promises made during the electioneering campaign would be fulfilled, adding that, though he inherited huge debts from the previous government that would not deter him.

He said when Ghanaians voted him and New Patriotic Party (NPP) to power in 2016, he decided not to sit at Jubilee House, the Presidency, to listen to the people but rather go to their door steps to reason with them in order to solve problems confronting them.

The President said this year he has toured eight out of 10 regions in the country, to know what was happening on the ground, so that solutions could be found to improve the quality of living standards of the people.

President Akufo-Addo said Ghanaians did not vote for him to steal state funds or to come and deceive them, but to ensure that the fragile economy left by the previous government could be salvaged.

The President called for unity among the rank and file of the NPP) to help sustain good policies and programmes that had been rolled out for the benefit of all Ghanaians.

Mrs Afoley Quaye, Minister of Fishery and Aqua Culture said the government would soon come out with a policy to retrieve all unapproved fishing nets which destroy small fish species and replaced them with approved ones to avert the problems of fishing.

She said Cabinet has approved the construction of more landing beach sites in all fishing communities to promote development in the fishing industry.

Mr Kwamina Duncan, the Central Regional Minister called on the people of Effutu Constituency and others to rally strongly behind the government of President Akufo-Addo to succeed.

The Regional Minister said the NPP government under President Akufo-Addo inherited an economy which was described by the former President John Dramani Mahama as an empty or bone economy.

He assured that all projects and the one district one factory in the Central Region are on course and called for massive support for the government to complete them to create jobs and wealth.

Neenyi Ghartey VII, the Omanhene of Efutu Traditional Area appealed to President Akufo-Addo to use his good offices to impress upon the Minister of Health to post more specialists doctors to the Winneba Trauma and Special Hospital to cater for the numerous diseases reported at the facility.

He also called on the President to release funds for the rehabilitation of the Winneba Hospital, which lacks modern equipment and others to enable people living in and around the town to access quality healthcare delivery.

Mr Alexander Afenyo Markin, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Effutu called for unity among party supporters and cautioned against those who cause rancour and disaffection in the party.

The MP said the 18-month old government of President Akufo-Addo has awarded 10 roads contracts in the Effutu Municipality and others to improve the well-being of the people of the Constituency.

Source: GNA