Five-member committee constituted to investigate Dompim motor accident

A five-member committee has been constituted by the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of Tarkwa Nsueam, Mr Glibert Kennedy Asmah to investigate the accident that resulted in the death of seven pupils of Learners Bridge Academy.

The committee, chaired by Mr Alex Kwaku Duah, Municipal Education Director is supposed to establish the cause of the accident and make recommendations to prevent its re-occurrence.

Other members are Mr Nicholas Kwarteng, administrator of Apinto Government Hospital, Chief Inspector Antwi of the Motor Transport and Traffic Department, Mr Michael Danso, Administrator of Tarkwa Municipal Hospital and Mr Opiesie Anto Agyabeng, Municipal Social Welfare Officer is the Secretary to the committee.

Mr Asmah said the steps taken would give the bereaved families and the injured some relief in this tragedy.

He entreated the committee to discharge their duty diligently as they have been carefully selected.

The committee is expected to present its report to the Municipal Security Council in a week.

Source: GNA