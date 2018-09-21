Chief urges communities to participate in clean-up exercises

The Chairman of Adikrofo (Sub-chiefs) of the Asamankese Traditional Area in the Eastern Region, Nana Obutu Frimpong, has urged communities in the West Akim Municipality to take sanitation issues seriously and participate in clean up exercises.

Nana Obutu Frimpong, also the chief of Essaso, said cleaning the environment was very important to the health of the people, saying that, “cleanliness is next to Godliness”.

He told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) at Asamankese after a community meeting that clean up exercises are aimed at “promoting good health and to sanitise the environment”.

He said environmental cleanliness should be the concern of traditional rulers, religious bodies, institutions and everyone, and that, issues of sanitation should not be the concern of government and the assemblies alone.

The Chief said: “regular clean-ups will help prevent the breeding of mosquitoes and eliminate malaria, since filth and pollution are natural hazards” and urged community members to work hard to ensure a clean environment.

He urged stakeholders in health to embark on public health awareness campaigns to highlight the negative effect of filth on the environment.

Nana Obutu urged all to endearvour to participate in clean-up exercises to prevent outbreaks such cholera and other sanitation related diseases.

Source: GNA