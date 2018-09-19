Two men arrested for attempting to export narcotic drugs in Accra

The Narcotics Control Board (NACOB) has arrested two persons for allegedly trafficking narcotics through a courier service in Accra.

The suspects are Daniel Newman Teye, 32 and Kwasi Kumi Otenpong (alias Timmy) 29, were on Thursday, August 30, this year arrested by operatives of NACOB when the former presented a package, a small speaker for postage.

A statement copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra on Wednesday said the package, when scanned was found to contain some foreign materials.

It said the speaker was carefully dismantled in the presence of Teye and was found to contain three small parcels of dried leaves suspected to be cannabis sativa, a narcotic drug.

The statement noted that the suspect, Teye during interrogation, denied ownership and knowledge of the speaker and its contents.

According to the statement Teye mentioned one Kwasi Kumi Otenpong (alias Timmy) as the owner of the items.

It said Teye subsequently led a team of officers to New Dawenya residence of one Timmy where a search conducted at his premises revealed five parcels and six wrappers of suspected cannabis.

The statement stated that upon interrogation and investigation, Timmy admitted ownership of the speaker and its contents and those found in his living room.

Timmy, the statement said disclosed that he was a regular user of the narcotic herb and sells out to prospective buyers.

It noted that NACOB had sent the exhibits to the Ghana Standards Authority (GSA) for forensic examination and report.

The two according to the statement were currently in prison custody pending further investigations and prosecution.

NACOB admonishes the public to desist from delivering parcels for and on behalf of others, as it has been the conduit for trafficking narcotic drugs and also encouraged the public to voluntarily provide information leading to the successful arrest of persons suspected to be indulging on narcotics-related acts.

Source: GNA