Technician remanded for sexually molesting girl aged four

A 22-year-old Air Condition Technician who allegedly sexually molested a four year old girl at Ashaley Botwe was on Tuesday remanded into Police custody by an Accra Circuit Court.

Nurudeen Iddrisu is said to have inserted his finger into the victim’s vagina when the victim went into his room.

Charged with indecent assault, Iddrisu has pleaded not guilty and he is expected to reappear on September 26.

Prosecuting Chief Inspector Kofi Atimbire narrated that the complainant is a trader at Ashaley Botwe-Nanakrom and she lives with the victim who is her daughter.

Prosecution said the victim is a Kindergarten pupil. Idrrisu also resides at Nanakrom where the complainant’s shop is located.

On September 11, this year at about 12:00 hours, the complainant left for work with the victim and around 1600 hours the victim left the shop to play.

Prosecution said the complainant could not trace victim’s whereabouts and started looking for her in the neighbourhood.

According to prosecution, the complainant later found the victim’s slippers at the entrance of Idrrisu’s room, there upon the Complainant called out the name of the victim; and she came out from the room of the accused. The complainant then took her away.

Prosecution said later on the same day, while the complainant was bathing the victim, she detected some changes in the victim’s behaviour.

Prosecution said the complainant noticed blood coming from the victim’s vagina and when she was questioned, the victim took the complainant to Iddrisu’s room and pointed the accused person out among two other colleagues, as the one who inserted his fingers into her vagina.

A report was made to the Police and the accused person and his two colleagues were arrested. The Police issued a medical form to the victim to seek medical care at any government hospital for examination and treatment.

On September 12, this year, the matter was transferred to the Domestic Violence and Victim’s Support Unit (DOVVSU) at Adenta together with the accused person and his colleagues.

Source: GNA