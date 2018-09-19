My development approach will benefit Volta Region – Togbe Afede

Togbe Afede XIV, the Agbogbomefia of Asogli State and President of the National House of Chiefs, has assured the people of Asogli and the Volta Region that his exploits in the business world would bring development to the Region.

“Everything I have done has been about making possible the desired change in the lives of our people, and I have adopted a national approach because my belief is that the lives of the Asogli people, the Voltarians and all Ghanaians are linked,” he said.

Togbe Afede, who was addressing the 2018 Asogli Teza, on the theme: “Uniting for the cause of Asogli and Ghana,” mentioned efforts at promoting the investment potentials of the Region through series of publications.

He said projects including the Sunon Asogli Power Plant, the African World Airlines, and the Nation’s first wind power farm; a 50MW power to be located at Ada in the Greater Accra Region, all inure to the benefit of the Asogli State and the Volta Region.

The Agbogbomefia noted that initiatives such as the Asogli Educational Fund, the Volta Regional Development Agency, and a recently launched Ghana Medical Aid Fund drew strength from the bond that existed between the Asogli State and the Ningxia Autonomous Province of China.

This year marks the 15th Anniversary of Togbe Afede’s ascension to the throne, and he promised to soon initiate the second phase of the Asogli Palace in Ho and rally the people for rapid socioeconomic development.

“Over the next five years I will rededicate myself to the noble fight against poverty, deprivation, and suffering. I look forward to the support of all of you as I intensify my efforts to bring more development to our country,” he said.

Togbe Afede appealed to government to pay “urgent attention” to the deplorable state of roads in the Region, particularly the Eastern Corridor stretch, which risked the lives of travellers.

Dr Archibald Yao Letsa, the Volta Regional Minister, commended Togbe Afede for the “true traditional leadership” and assured him of the continuous support of the Regional Coordinating Council in transforming the Region.

The Minister called on the Paramount Chief and the people of Asogli to support government’s policies on education, agriculture and industry.

Source: GNA