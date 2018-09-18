Vile propaganda won’t stop us from working – Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has admonished Ghanaians not to buy-in to the vile propaganda and political machinations of his political opponents to discredit his policies and programmes.

He pointed out that no amount of political spinning and falsehood would derail his unwavering commitment to implement innovative policy initiatives to improve the living conditions of the people.

Giving specific examples, the President said “from the onset of my pledge to roll-off the free education policy, some unbelievers cast doubts on my ability to make it happen”

They said “he can’t do it, it not possible, it is a ploy to win votes but by the grace of God, it is working for all.”

Addressing a durbar of the Chiefs and people of Apam as part of his four-day tour to the Central region, the President assured that he was well focused to deliver on his mandate.

The President acknowledged the challenges associated with the free education policy and the double track system but assured that government was equal to the task.

At best, the double track system would temporally address the infrastructure challenges facing the implementation of the free SHS as a temporal intervention until the needed infrastructure was put in place.

He said government’s plan to implement that system was to ensure that no youth was left behind, adding that, about 180,000 students were most likely to be left behind if they do not get admissions into schools in September, when the academic calendar begins.

President Akuffo-Addo reiterated moves to initiate and implement a set of transformative policies to build one of the most business-friendly and people-centred economy capable of bringing prosperity to all.

In that regard, he called on all to give strong backing to the government as it rolled out its carefully thought out policies and programs to fight poverty and make things better.

“All we expect from all well-meaning Ghanaians is to remain loyal and unite behind the government to deliver on its mandate. It would require your strong commitment and support to transform the economy and make life better for everybody.” He added.

“We need to rise up in togetherness and work for the good of the country” the President said as he expressed thanks to God and urged all to ceaselessly pray for him and his team.

Obrempong Nyanful Krampah XI, the Paramount Chief of the Gomoa Ajumako Traditional Area and the President of the Regional House of Chiefs commended President Akufo-Addo for his campaign against illegal mining.

According to him, all the water bodies in the area would have been destroyed if not for the President’s timely intervention.

Following recent surge in the activities of illegal caretakers of lands popularly referred to as ‘’Land guards’’, the also urged the president to resource the police service to effectively tackle the menace to landguards particularly in the Gomoa area.

Source: GNA