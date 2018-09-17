Seed companies call for insecticides to prolong shelve life of seeds

Seed companies have called for the provision of insecticides for seed treatment that could guarantee long shelve lives of seeds produced in the country.

According to the seed companies, the current insecticides for treatment of seeds on the market last for 90 days forcing the companies to retreat their seeds several times.

The situation, the companies claim is creating unhealthy relationship between them and other players in the seed value chain who are accusing them of poor treatment of their seeds especially when the seeds had to stay with the clients for over 90 days.

This came up for discussion at the second Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the National Seed Trade Association of Ghana (NASTAG) at Fumesua in the Ashanti Region.

Addressing the AGM, the National President of NASTAG, Mr Thomas Havor called for unity among members of the association, and urged them to work together and stay together.

He reminded them that their success depends on staying and working together and that the future of the country depends on them.

Source: GNA