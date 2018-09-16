Farmer jailed 10 days for riding motorbike without license

A farmer, Abdulai Sackey, has been sentenced to ten days imprisonment by the Enchi District Magistrate court for riding a motorbike without license.

Convicting Sackey on his own plea of guilty to the offence, the court also fined him GH¢600.00 or in default 90 days imprisonment with hard labour.

Detective Sergeant Joseph Kwadwo Agyare, told the court, presided over by Mr Eric Baah Boateng, that on September 3, police officers from the Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) Division in Enchi were

Conducting their usual motor checks at Mile 3 on the Enchi- Asankragwa road.

The prosecution said at about 10:00 am, the convict arrived at the check point riding a Haojin motor bike with registration number M-15-AS 2892 without wearing a crash helmet.

Detective Sgt. Agyare informed the court that when the policemen demanded for Sackey’s riders’ license for inspection he failed to produce it as the law stipulate.

He said the convict was taken to the police station with the motor bike.

At the police station Sackey admitted the offence in his caution statement and the motor bike was confiscated.

Source: GNA