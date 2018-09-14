Stichting Able Men focuses on skills building for PWDs

A foundation with a keen focus on providing entrepreneural skills for people with disabilities (PWDs) was launched August 25, 2018 in Accra.

Typically, in Ghanaian societies, the disabled are not often accepted – they are abandoned. But with increased education, that is changing, howbeit, slowly.

The not-for-profit organization, Stichting Able Men was started by a Ghanaian couple based in The Netherlands – Linda Morrison-France and Charles Clement France.

“Stichting Able Men is a foundation intended to support the physically disabled in Ghana. The foundation seeks to grant and empower them through livelihood opportunities that will give them a functional role in society. We provide the physically disabled with entrepreneurial skills with the primary purpose of earning a decent living for themselves,” says the foundation’s mission as written on its website.

The foundation provides skills training in areas such as dressmaking and beads making for individuals with physical disabilities that otherwise are likely to exclude them from mainstream job set ups.

The launch of the organization will bring long term relief to the state, and more importantly offer people with disabilities a lifetime opportunity to work, earn a living and take care of themselves.

By Emmanuel K. Dogbevi