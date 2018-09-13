SHS double-track system better than ‘double-track streetism’ – Volunteers

Mr James S. Dugrah, the Executive Secretary for Double-Track Volunteers has called on educational stakeholders, parents and students to accept the Free Senior High School (SHS) Double-Track policy.

Speaking at a News conference in Wa, the Upper West Region, in response to criticisms relating to the double-track system, Mr James said the education of a child was a process to progress hence the need for implementation of the nationwide scheme.

He said the policy would benefit all segments of society and also help take children off the streets since its introduction had revealed stumbling blocks impeding qualified students’ access to secondary education in Ghana.

“Double-track system is far better than double-track streetism, double-track system is better than double-track school dro-pouts, double-track system: no political lens, give the double-track system a chance,” he said.

Mr Dugrah added that the “double-track system was child friendly and child centred” and would serve as a refreshing intervention measure to give a great sigh of relief to students, parents and guardians alike.

He said it would assuage sufferings of children, adding: “We must therefore eschew partisan politics for the policy to inure to the benefit of our children”.

“Most of those who are crying foul about the double track system might have gone through the shift system (double-track system) which was on daily basis but the double-track system being implemented would be on semester basis as pertained in our tertiary institutions,” he added.

Mr Dugrah urged government to motivate teachers with attractive incentive packages and avoid paying lip service to tutors who were described as pivotal for the success of the “golden” policy.

He appealed to teachers to offer support in the organisation of free preparatory and vacation classes for students during the anticipated accumulated holiday period to avoid possible delays.

Source: GNA