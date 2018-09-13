Court remands two in custody over alleged fraud of GH¢15,000

Two persons accused of defrauding a financial institution in Kumasi of an amount GH¢15,000.00, have been remanded into prison custody by a Kumasi Circuit Court presided over by Justice Ekow Mensah.

Seth Kofi Andoh, taxi driver and Dominic Attah Kusi, a sales executive of the Golden Pride Savings and Loans Limited, pleaded not guilty to the charges of conspiracy to commit crime, forgery of official document, possession of forged document and defrauding by false pretence.

They would appear in court again on October 10.

A third accomplice, Frank Mensah is however at large.

Accused persons were said to have conspired with Mensah (now on the run), to use fake documents to secure a loan from the Golden Pride Savings and loans Limited, a financial Institution at Adum in Kumasi.

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), Mr. Felix Akowuah, prosecuting told the Court that, the complainant in the case is James Ofori Ankomah, the Head and Controller of loans at Golden Pride Saving and Loans Limited.

He said in June this year Andoh, told Frank, the fugitive accomplice, who is a friend, to assist him secure a bank loan to fix his broken-down taxi.

Since Andoh was not a public service worker, which according to Frank made it impossible to access the loan, Frank is said to have connived with Kusi his sales executive friend, to obtain a photocopied pay slip and passport belonging to a Ghana National Fire staff, to facilitate the loan, prosecution said.

On June 8, 2018, with the help of Kusi, all the due processes of acquiring the loan was followed, after Kusi had provided them with photocopies of documents, bearing the name of one Salifu Stephen, the Court heard.

The loan, in the sum of GH¢15,000.00, was then approved and granted. This was shared among the three, according to prosecution.

During the month of July 2018, however, the complainant detected the deal and reported the matter to the police.

The accused persons were then arrested and during the investigations, Andoh mentioned Kusi as the one who gave the photocopied Ghanaian passport and the pays slip to him.

They were then charged and arraigned.

Source: GNA