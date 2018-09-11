Teacher appeals to IGP for help

A teacher who was knocked down by a four wheel drive while riding his motorcycle has appealed to the Inspector General of Police(IGP) to intervene in the matter and ensure that the case is sent to the court.

The teacher, Mr Samuel Buabeng, said the accident occurred on March 7, 2016 and as at September, 2018, the Akyem Tafo Police claim investigations are yet to be completed.

He said instead of proceeding with the investigations, Police Sergeant D. A. Ofori, the investigator, and Police Sergeant Kplanyi, another officer in the district, have been pressurizing him to accept an offer of GH¢500.00 to end the matter.

Mr Buabeng said he refused the offer because his medical bills alone is more than the amount being offered and the offer also did not take into consideration the cost of his motorcycle which he lost through the accident.

Mr Buabeng told the Ghana News Agency that on March 7, 2016, around 1930 hrs, he was riding his motor cycle on the main road towards Akyim.

At the Anyinesin Township, a four wheel drive vehicle with registration number GW1216 W crashed into his motorcycle and he fell unconscious and was rushed to the New Tafo Government Hospital where he recovered later.

He said as a result of the accident, the motorcycle which he was ridding got destroyed beyond repairs, he also lost his motor and vehicle driving licence and other properties.

Mr Buabeng said the case was reported to the New Tafo Police Station.

He said on January 1, 2017, the driver of the vehicle, Ben Amoako Addy, the father, Jonas Amoako Addy and the vehicle owner, Eric Amoako brought him GH¢500.00 as a compensation for the accident.

Mr Buabeng said he rejected the offer but later he received calls from Sergeant Kplanyi and Sergeant Ofori, the investigator of the case, putting pressure on him to accept the offer.

Mr Buabeng said recently when he went to the police station to ask about the progress of the case, the investigator just informed him that he had been calling on the driver to get the family to come and see.

When contacted, the investigator of the case, Police Sergeant Ofori explained that he had delayed in the processing of the docket on the accident because, Mr Buabeng, the victim in the case, could not produce an insurance cover for his motocycle and a motor riders licence to help him complete the investigations on the accident.

