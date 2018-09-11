Ghanaian chairs Afro-Asian Book Council

The Afro-Asian Book Council at its Annual General Meeting in New Delhi, India, elected Mr Asare Konadu Yamoah as its Chairman.

Mr Asare Konadu was the President of the Ghana Book Publishers Association from 2009-2013.

He is the author of the ‘Lives of Great Ghanaian Leaders’; ‘A Bad day for Martha’ and other children’s books.

The Chairmanship, which is a two-year term, alternates between Africa and Asia. The Afro-Asian Book Council was set up in New Delhi in February 1990, as a non for -profit NGO, with the main objective of achieving intellectual self-reliance through mutual assistance and cooperation between Africa and Asia in authorship and publishing.

The Council organises Book exhibitions and Author Development workshops at national and international levels, book industry training programmes, seminars, consultations and annual conferences on book-related themes in Asia and Africa, facilitating the flow of books and Rights, with a view to promoting indigenous authorship and publishing.

As of the beginning of this year, the Council had 150 annual members and 30 life members on its roll.

It has members from countries in Africa and Asia with associate members from Europe and the America.

Source: GNA