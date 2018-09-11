First term of Double-Track begins today

All is set for the first batch of students of the Double-Track admission system (Green Track) of Government’s flagship programme, Free Senior High School, (SHS) to start their first term today, Tuesday, September 11.

According to the Ghana Education Service (GES), the second batch (Yellow Track) would begin their first term on November 8.

In all candidates for the first batch would be spending 41 days in school, whereas the second batch would be in for 40 days.

When the Ghana News Agency (GNA) visited Nungua SHS in Accra, a large number of prospective students with their parents/guardians were seated at the Assembly Hall waiting for directives from the School’s Authorities.

However, officials of the School declined speaking to the GNA.

At the Kibu SHS also in Accra, the Authorities had placed a notice to the effect that, all first year students should report on Tuesday, September 11.

According to the Ministry of Education, students, who would be gaining admission to 400 out of the 696 SHSs in the country, would be pursuing the double track system, beginning from 2018/19 academic year.

The free SHS policy, which saw a leap in the number of candidates seeking secondary education from 308,799 in 2016 to 361,771 in 2017, was expected to witness another increase to 473,730 representing an increase of 30.7 per cent, in 2018.

Source: GNA