Fisherman jailed 20 years for incest

A Circuit Court at Aflao, presided over by Mr Ali Baba Abature, has sentenced a fisherman, accused of incest, to 20 years imprisonment.

Kofi Adelashie has been arrested for having sex with his teenage biological daughter and he pleaded not guilty to offence.

The mother of the victim had died about four years ago and she has been living together with the father in the same room at Denu.

The court was told that Adelashie took advantage of the situation and routinely subjected the girl to bouts of sex, ignoring her disapproval.

He would threaten beating her up anytime she refused to give in to the father’s demand for sex.

Unable to bear the abuse she gathered courage and reported her traumatic ordeal to her school teachers, who reportedly invited Adelashie and advised him to stop doing that.

He would not change and continued to make life miserable for the girl.

Matters came to a head on November 19, last year, when Adelashie attempted to sexually attack her and this time she decided she had had enough of the father’s bad conduct and would no longer be intimidated.

She fled to the house of a pastor, told him about what the father had been taking her through and a formal report was made to the police.

Source: GNA