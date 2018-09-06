PZ Cussons and Ghana Medical Association sign endorsement agreement

PZ Cussons Ghana, a leading producer and distributor of personal and homecare products, has signed an agreement with the Ghana Medical Association (GMA) in Accra, to signify GMA’s endorsement of the Camel brand.

Mr David Afflu, the Business Unit Director for PZ Cussons Ghana, signed on behalf of the Company, while Dr Frank Ankobea, the President of the Ghana Medical Association, signed for the Association.

Mr Afflu said the endorsement of the Camel brand was in fulfilment of the mutual relationship between both institutions, which spanned over seven years.

He said the endorsement would deepen the relationship and serve as a booster for PZ Cussons to give more priority to preventive healthcare.

Madam Hafsa Arthur, the Head of Brand Development and Activation at PZ Cussons, said the endorsement relationship between PZ Cussons and the Ghana Medical Association focused primarily on the Camel brand.

“Camel has been endorsed by the Ghana Medical Association. This means that anybody who picks up a bottle of Camel antiseptic liquid and bar of Camel soap knows that every claim we’re making as a brand has been authenticated and backed by relevant health parties,” she said.

Dr Frank Ankobea (Esq.), the President of GMA, expressed appreciation to PZ Cussons Ghana for partnering with the Ghana Medical Association to provide quality hygiene care to Ghanaians.

He said in recognition of its mandate of ensuring that the health needs of the public were met, the GMA conducted an assessment of the quality of products produced by PZ Cussons and could, therefore, attest of the immense benefits the products would give to consumers.

He gave the assurance that the Association would continue to provide the needed support to promote the Camel and Carex brands and ensure Ghanaians got value for their money.

The endorsement of the Camel brand came at a time when the brand is in a transition phase and is being characterized under the Carex brand franchise.

“This transition means Camel is now from the Carex brand even though both brands are duly recognized by the GMA.

“Through this transition, the activities we’ve done together with the Ghana Medical Association under the umbrella of this endorsement have been mutually beneficial, especially to our consumers and the Ghanaian community at large,” Mr Afflu said.

Dr Frank Serebour, the Vice President of the Ghana Medical Association, acknowledged the mutual collaboration between the two institutions adding; “Working together with PZ Cussons Ghana has been very beneficial.”

“Our joint efforts, over the years, have seen to the education and sensitisation of health professionals and patients on various health issues. We’re also grateful to PZ Cussons for responding to our call to support hospitals that lacked medical resources.”

The signing was witnessed by Dr Justice Duffu Yankson (Esq.), General Secretary of GMA and Mrs Maryann Boaten and Ms. Araba Delphina Essandoh of PZ Cussons among others.

The Camel brand features in the preventive health space. This is important because its range of products ensures maximum skin health while creating enjoyable family moments, knowing that at the end of the day when children play and they run in the mud, you are able to wash them up with the relevant products, which have the best germ kill abilities.

Source: GNA