Unemployed remanded for allegedly robbing a fuel attendant

A 20-year old unemployed man, who allegedly robbed a fuel attendant of his mobile phone and daily sales, totalling GH¢2,687 at Abossey Okai Zongo Junction, has been remanded by an Accra Circuit Court.

Abdul Manaf Saliru, who was charged with robbery, pleaded not guilty.

Saliru’s accomplice, Shatta Walley is said to be at large.

Saliru is expected to reappear before the court presided over by Mrs Afi Agbanu Kudomor on September 20.Prosecuting Inspector Samuel Ahiabor said Mr Prince Kyei Amponsah, the complainant, is a fuel attendant at Zongo Junction Total Filling Station and resides at Labadi.

Chief Inspector Ahiabor said Saliru resides at Sabon Zongo, near Laterbiokoshie in Accra.

On August 12, this year, at about 2330 hours, Saliru and two others now at large, attacked the complainant inside the Generator set room of the fuel station and robbed him of his mobile phone and the daily sales of GH¢2,687 and fled.

Prosecution said the activities of the accused person and his accomplices were captured by a CCTV Camera installed in one of the offices at the Filling station.

A report was made to the Police and after watching the CCTV footage the complainant identified Saliru.

On August 28, this year, Saliru was arrested at his hideout at Sabon Zongo but his accomplice escaped.

According to prosecution, Saliru mentioned Shatta Walley as his accomplice and that he shared the stolen money with him (Walley).

During police investigations, prosecution said a jack knife was retrieved from Saliru’s room.

Source: GNA