Parents urged to improve on moral education roles

Vision Seed Academy, a basic school in La, a suburb of Accra, has held its 19th graduation ceremony with a call on parents to improve on their moral training roles and academic supervision of their children.

Reverend Dr. Victor Adjei Mensah, the General Overseer of Higher Praise Tabernacle, the Guest Speaker, said the moral upbringing of children would ensure they became responsible citizens in future.

He urged parents to monitor their children in their social media usage and what they were exposed to in order to prevent any negative impact those sites may have on them.

The ceremony, on the theme: “Collaborative Effort to Fight Moral Decadence and Ignorance in the Society, The Role of the Teacher and the Parent,” saw 53 pupils from the Kindergarten and 49 from the Junior High School graduating.

Rev. Dr. Mensah said many parents had shirked their responsibility in taking care of their children, which had contributed to the moral decadence in the society.

“Every parent you meet talks about the good old days when children were brought up with sound moral and ethical background. Why is it that parents who were privileged to receive quality moral upbringing in times past are those training their children with little or no regard to societal norms and values?” he asked.

He advised parents to instill the fear of God in their children because the fear God is the beginning of wisdom.

Mr Samuel Sowah Oblejumah, an opinion leader, urged teachers of the school to lay equal emphasis on the teaching of Ghanaian languages as they did on English to enable the children learn the local languages.

Pupils who performed excellently were awarded prizes.

Source: GNA