No injury concerns for Kwadwo Asamoah – Kwaku Yeboah

Mr. Dan Kweku Yeboah, spokesperson for Ghana Liaison team, has dispelled rumours that Ghana and Inter Milan midfielder, Kwadwo Asamoah, is injured, ahead of Ghana clash with Kenya, in Saturday’s Africa Cup of Nations qualifier, in Nairobi, Kenya.

According to Mr. Kwaku Yeboah, there was no truth in the news making rounds that Asamoah, could not finish his first training with the team at their Addis-Abba camp.

“The fears that the Inter Milan star couldn’t finish training, due to injury at the Black Stars camp base in Ethiopia is not true, Ghanaians should not panic there’s no such situation, it’s not true Kwadwo Asamoah is injured.

“What he did was just a precautionary measure to have ice on his knew, he only sat for few minutes and he is in very good condition as we speak.

“He is fit and ready to play for his country,” he said.

The versatile play-maker, is making a return to the Black Stars team, after a long absence.

Source: GNA