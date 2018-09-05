More students benefit from GMC scholarship programme

Seventy six students have recieved scholarship from the Ghana Manganese Company (GMC) at Nsuta Wassa.

Fifty three of the students who are from various tertiary institutions received GHc2,800 as scholarship , while the remaining twenty three in second cycle had GHc700 each as bursary.

The scholarship programme was instituted in 2002 to offer assistance to brilliant but needy students in GMC’s seventeen catchment communities.

Speaking at the ceremony to award the scholarship to the beneficiaries, Mr. Sauty Omar Timtey, Community/Public relations officer, emphasized that GMC considered education as a major component of its community development agenda and this has led to provision of infrastructure across their operational areas.

“Education is critical for the growth and development of every country and so for us at GMC we are passionate about everything related to education” He said.

Mr Timtey assured the company’s host communities that GMC would continue to do everything within its capacity to support their growth and development.

Mr Moses Ackah, the scholarship committee chairman, stated that the committee conducted interview for the selected students who have been chosen for the award.

He pointed out that, even though the amount paid to beneficiaries remain the same for the 2017/2018 academic year, the budgetary allocation for the 2018/2019 academic year increased from GHc140,000 to GHc165,000.

This he said was due to the increased number of undergraduates and a decrease in the number of bursary awardees because of the government’s policy on free Senior High School (SHS) education.

Mr Ackah reminded the awardees that their continuous stay on the scheme depended on their satisfactory performance and good conduct.

In this regard, the scholarship committee chairman said, they expect all beneficiaries to submit their report cards to GMC every year.

He admonished the students to study hard so that they would not betray the trust and confidence repose in them by the Esuoso Divisional Council, GMC and the Education Scholarship Committee.

The Divisional chief of Esuoso traditional area, Nana Kwesi Atobra II who doubles as the President of Esuoso Stool divisional council thanked GMC for the goodwill.

He indicated that from 2019/2020 academic year, second cycle students would not benefit from the scholarship programme.

Nana Atobra II, therefore, appealed to GMC to sponsor at least five students to pursue their master’s programme.

Source: GNA