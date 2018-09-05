FIFA extends provisional ban on Kwesi Nyantakyi for another 45 days

FIFA has announced an extension of the provisional ban it placed on Kwesi Nyantakyi, the former President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) for another 45 days. The chairperson of the adjudicatory chamber of the Ethics Committee of FIFA placed a provisional ban on Nyantakyi on June 8, 2018 for 90 days.

Nyantakyi has however resigned his position as GFA President.

The decision, FIFA said was taken upon the request of the chairperson of the investigatory chamber of the Ethics Committee carrying out the formal investigation proceedings into Mr Nyantakyi, pursuant to art. 83 par. 1 and art. 84 par. 2 of the FIFA Code of Ethics.

This decision by FIFA came on the heels of the investigation by Anas Aremeyaw Anas. In the investigation titled Number 12, Nyantakyi was caught on camera receiving a bribe from undercover reporters posing as investors interested in sponsoring the Ghana league. Nyantakyi was caught acting contrary to FIFA rules by making his own companies intermediaries in the purported sponsorship deal. He was also caught on camera suggesting the President of Ghana, his Vice and some minister of state should be bribed to open doors for the ‘investors’ to win lucrative road construction contracts.

In the video which has not only confirmed long held suspicions of corruption in Ghana football, a number of football referees, match commissioners, football and sports administrators were caught receiving bribes to influence the outcome of games and to get players called to national teams.

“The duration of the ban may be extended for an additional period not exceeding 45 days. During this time, Mr Nyantakyi is banned from all football activities at both national and international level (administrative, sports or any other). The ban comes into force immediately,” FIFA said.

Today September 5, 2018, FIFA announced the 45 days extension of the suspension.

“Today, the chairperson has decided to extend this provisional suspension for an additional period of 45 days. During this time, Mr Nyantakyi will continue to be banned from all football-related activities at both national and international level. The extension of the ban will commence on September 6, 2018,” a statement from FIFA copied to ghanabusinessnews.com said.

In another development, media reports say the Attorney-General of Ghana hasn’t found evidence to prosecute Nyantakyi.

By Emmanuel K. Dogbevi