Court remands man over slabs of suspected cannabis

An Accra Circuit Court has ordered that a 32-year-old man be remanded into police custody for allegedly possessing a quantity of compressed leaves suspected to be Cannabis, popularly known as “Wee”.

Seidu Mohammed’s plea was not taken and he is expected back in court on September 20.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Adizatu Suleman told the Court presided over by Madam Afi Agbanu Kudormor that the prosecuting witness is a member of the Patrol Team with the Criminal Investigative Department (CID) Headquarters of the Ghana Police Service.

She said on August 25, this year, at about 2000 hours, the personnel on routine checks at East Legon and its environs in Accra, chanced on Mohammed at Oyibi carrying a brown bag.

He was stopped by the team and a search on him revealed three slabs of the suspected substance, she stated.

The Prosecution said Mohammed admitted ownership upon interrogation and mentioned one Tanko, who he failed to lead the police to, as his source of supply.

Meanwhile, the exhibit would be sent to the Forensic Laboratory for examination.

Counsel for the accused person in applying for bail said, the dried leaves believed to be Indian hemp did not belong to his client, but he was only delivering it to another person without knowing the content.

He said since the trial of such matters take a long time, his client should be granted bail because the offender (Mohammed) has a fixed place of abode and people of substance to stand surety.

He said his client would not interfere with police investigation if granted bail, but the court refused the bail.

Source: GNA