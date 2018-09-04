Parents advised to be cautious in using the cane

Mrs Gifty Twum-Ampofo, the Deputy Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection (GCSP), has called on parents to be cautious when using the cane to correct their children.

She said though the Bible spoke about the use of the cane, it never recommended that the cane should be used to deform the children or give them scars on their bodies.

Mrs Twum-Ampofo was speaking at the formal opening of the Biennial Conference of the Koforidua Diocese of the Anglican Church Choir at Nuaso in the Lower Manya Krobo District.

She urged parents to be mindful with the way they speak to their children and the choice of words they use to rebuke them since words has a strong influence on children and could have an effect on them.

The Deputy Minister urged the Anglican Church to ensure that their schools are headed by Anglicans to supervise and ensure that the doctrines of the church on children and education are imparted on the children to influence their up-bringing.

Mrs Twum-Ampofo advised the choristers to ensure that what they sing is reflected in their behaviour wherever they find themselves.

Right Reverend Felix Odei Annancy, the Bishop of the Koforidua Diocese of the Anglican Church, called on the choir to lead the Anglican Charismatic Renewal movement of the diocese to make many more Christians feel the presence of Jesus Christ in their lives.

He called for the establishment of junior choirs in all parishes and Anglican schools in the diocese and urged the choir to motivate the youth to join the choir.

Bishop Annancy said his administration would focus on the youth and ensure that no child is left behind in education. Mr Oppong Nyantekyi, Diocesan Chairman of the choir, called for support to enable the choir to implement more programmes in the church.

GNA