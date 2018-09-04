I.T Administrator, student before court for stealing

An Information Technology (I.T) Administrator and a student have been granted bail of GH¢40,100.00 with three sureties by an Accra Circuit Court for allegedly stealing from the mobile wallet of GT-Bank, Ring Road West Branch, Accra.

Cyril Michael Pentil, I.T Administrator and Prince Kwaku Adu Boateng alias Desmond, student, pleaded not guilty to conspiracy to commit crime to wit stealing, unauthorised access to electronic records and stealing GH¢40,100.00, the property of GT-Bank Ghana by transferring the said amount from its Ring Road West branch’s mobile money portal account number 0549772786 into merchant account number 0549765270.

They will make their next appearance on October 2, 2018.

Superintendent of Police Alex Odonkor told the Court presided over by Madam Marian Affoh that Mr Joseph Haruna, the Prosecution Witness, is an accountant with the GT-Bank in Accra.

On January 15, this year, management of the Ring Road West branch of the Bank detected an unauthourised transfer of GH¢40,100.00 and GH¢50,000.00 from the bank’s MTN Mobile Money wallet into merchant account numbers 0549750322 and 0549765270 on 12 and 13 January, 2018, respectively.

He said while the bank’s security section was working on how to get the culprits, another cash of GH50,500.00 was transferred from the same MTN mobile wallet account to the same merchant account.

Superintendent Odonkor revealed that it was through the merchant that Pentil was arrested.

The Prosecution said GH¢50,500.00 was retrieved from Pentil and he mentioned Boateng as his accomplice. He also mentioned one Kelvin but has since failed to lead the police to arrest him.

Further investigation has revealed that they did it with the help of others to access the mobile money account of the bank through mobile phone and succeeded in stealing GH¢141,100.00.

Source: GNA