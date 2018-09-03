Sekyere-Kumawu Assembly to rake in revenue through tourism

The Sekyere-Kumawu District Assembly in Ashanti, is developing the Temante Waterfalls in the District, to generate income for the development of the area.

Located four kilometres away from Kumawu, the district capital, the Assembly is harnessing the tourist potential of the beautiful natural resource embedded in its pristine landscape environment, to attract both foreign and local tourists, as a means of boosting its local revenue generation.

Mr. Samuel Addai Agyekum, the District Chief Executive (DCE), who was speaking to the Ghana News Agency on the sidelines of a meeting between the Assembly and the Forestry Commission, said the waterfall which had already been commissioned as a tourists site in July this year, is an initiative fully owned by the District Assembly and that in excess of GH¢30,000.00 has been sunk into its development into an ultra-modern tourists facility, by the Assembly.

He said, the waterfall development project solely being funded by the Assembly, would also create jobs for the people and reduce poverty in the area.

Currently the District Assembly is engaging the Forestry Commission to manage the tourist site in order to guarantee quality service and sustainability.

Mr. Agyekum said the District Assembly had also strategised partnership with traditional authorities in the District, the Forestry Commission and two Tourist Ambassadors for the waterfall project in order to ensure publicity and good tourism service delivery.

Mr. John Ankrah, the District Coordinating Director also speaking to GNA said the waterfall site would have spaces for cafeteria, wash and changing rooms, motel as well as sporting and recreational facilities such as mini football/ volleyball pitches, the construction of which are underway.

He added that the District Assembly as a way of promoting the patronage of the project would aid tourists and visitors to organise safe and affordable transportation to and from the waterfall site to Kumawu.

The access road to the site had also been reshaped with concrete bridges and also constructed over small creeks to facilitate accessibility from Kumawu to the site.

He urged visitors and tourists to collaborate with the Forestry Commission, its manager, and adhere to the rules and regulations in order to protect the environment and the natural habitat in the area.

Source: GNA