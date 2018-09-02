Africa warned against copying China’s development model

Professor Li Anshan, Director, Africa Research Centre, Peking University of China, has cautioned Africa against copying the development models of China and other developed nations.

He said such moves could be a recipe for disaster for Africa economies because their natural environment, cultures and histories were different from China and those countries.

Prof. Anshan gave the caution at a seminar for selected media practitioners from Ghana in Beijing, China.

He said African countries could pick lessons on “unity, harmony, purposefulness and how to rally people for growth” but not China’s model.

Prof. Anshan advised African leaders to focus on education, self-determination and be less dependent on aid.

He also asked them to make good use of the media to keep stable social environment.

Prof. Anshan said good use of the media would safeguard national interests and “state sovereignty”.

He said it was not advisable to keep focus on only economic development but responsible media to maintain value systems and cultural heritage.

In a related development, presidents, government officials and business executives from Africa have started arriving in Beijing, China’s capital ahead of a two-day China-Africa Summit aimed at deepening trade relations between Africa and China in a win-win cooperation.

Infrastructural development, industrialization and agriculture are likely to top discussions at the summit to be opened by the Chinese President Xi Jinping on September 3, 2018.

The two-day Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC), is being held under the theme: “China and Africa: Towards an even stronger community with a shared future through win-win cooperation”.

Information gathered by the Ghana News Agency indicate that there would be 14 sub sessions with discussions on poverty reduction, Beijing declaration and how to deepen people to people exchanges towards rapid socioeconomic development through a win-win partnership.

Discussions on China’s “Belt and Road Initiative”-BRI, is expected to be key, in connecting Africa, Asia and America to improve trade and growth.

China believes the BRI will help decode Africa’s economy towards the implementation of AU’s Agenda 2063 and UN’s 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

FOCAC, which is in its 18th year, is said to be the largest “home-field” diplomatic activity attended by the most number of foreign leaders following the 2006 Beijing Summit and the 2015 Johannesburg Summit.

Source: GNA