NDC clears 1,019 delegates for Northern Region elections

The Northern Regional Secretariat of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has cleared a total of 1019 delegates from all the 31 constituencies in the region to vote in its Saturday’s regional executives’ elections to elect officers to steer its affairs for the next four years.

The elections for the regional women’s organizer and youth organizer positions will be held today, Friday in Tamale whiles elections for the rest of the positions will be held at the Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium on Saturday.

There are 71 candidates vying for the 15 regional executive positions, which include chairman, secretary, organizer, youth organizer, women’s organizer, treasurer, communications officer, and their deputies, and a zongo caucus coordinator.

There are six candidates including Mr Moses Bukari Mabengba, a former Regional Minister, and Mr Godfred Apasinaba Wumbei, incumbent Regional Organizer, who are vying for the regional chairmanship position.

Three candidates including Alhaji Imoro Alhassan, a former Regional Secretary, and Mr Mohammed Abdul-Salam, a failed 2016 Parliamentary Aspirant for the Tamale North Constituency, face stiff competition from Mr Salisu Be-Awuribe for the regional Secretaryship position.

Mr Abdul-Mumin Alhassan Fuseini, incumbent Regional Communications Officer is seeking re-election and has to beat two others including Mr Yahaya Seidu and Sulemana Mohammed Yaalana, if he is to retain his position.

Chief Sorfo Azorka, Alhaji Rauf Tanko, and Dr Rashid Tanko Computer, incumbent Regional Chairman, incumbent Regional Secretary, and incumbent Regional Treasurer in that order are not seeking re-election.

Dr Tanko Computer, who is also Regional Director of Elections of the NDC, told the GNA that all was set for a smooth conduct of the regional executive elections.

Source: GNA