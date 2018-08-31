Fatal accidents in mining industry increase – Koney

Mr Sulemanu Koney, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Ghana Chamber of Mines, has said the mining industry recorded five fatal accidents in 2017 as compared to three in 2016.

He said “this clearly indicates the need for the industry together with its sub contractors and employees to work more efficiently and collaboratively to deploy measures to reduce such incidents “.

In a speech read on behalf of the CEO of the Ghana Chamber of Mines, at the Zone 3 Inter-mines First Aid and Safety competition, he said ensuring the ultimate health and safety for all is a way to safeguard and sustain mining investment.

This year’s edition was held under the theme: “Safety : A bed rock of responsible mining”.

It was organized under the auspices of the Ghana Chamber of Mines, Inspectorate Division of Minerals Commission and Saint John Ambulance Ghana and aimed at promoting safety and enhancing skills to deal with emergency situation in the mines and within its surrounding communities.

He said in 2016 out of 586 injury cases recorded 192 were first aid related whiles in 2017 they had 184 first aid injuries as against 581 cases recorded.

Mr Koney said the number of serious accidents in the mines increased to 20 in 2017 as compared to17 in 2016.

The deployment of technology, mechanization and automation in mining has been recognized as critical in keeping employees out of harm.

“No doubt but we will soon see the diffusion of technology in our mining industry not only to improve safety outlets but also increase mine productivity to ensure global competitiveness,” he said.

Nana Adarkwa Bediako II, Gyasehene of Apinto Divisional Council, said safety in the mining communities should go beyond first aid competition and channel them into developments that would benefit the communities.

He commended Gold Fields for accepting to construct the accident and emergency center at Apinto Government Hospital.

Mr Gilbert Kennedy Asmah, Municipal Chief Executive of Tarkwa Nsueam, also thanked GFGL, Tarkwa mines for their continuous support in developing the municipality.

With the mine teams, Golden Star Bogoso/ Prestea Limited emerged the winner with 83.5 points, GFGL, Tarkwa mine placed second with 73.5 points, Newmont Ahafo had 38 points for third position and Asanco Gold Mine, obtained 35 points for the forth position.

On community teams of the four mining companies, GFGL, Tarkwa mine won with 88.5 points, Golden Star Bogoso Prestea Limited followed with 64 points, Newmont Ahafo had 38 points for third position and Asanco Gold Mine was forth with 35 points.

All the mining companies together with their community teams received awards.

Source: GNA