World Chess Presidential candidate visits Kenya

Mr Arkady Dvorkovich, Presidential candidate of World Chess Federation (FIDE), has paid a working visit to the Kisumu County Governor, Prof Anyang’ Nyong’o and other delegates from Africa.

The Former Russian Deputy Prime Minister, Chairman of the Local Organising Commitee (LOC) 2018 FIFA World Cup and now FIDE Presidential Candidate was gracing the 10th edition of the Africa Youth Chess Championships held in the Lakeside city.

Mr. Arkady noted that it was the right time to develop the game of chess in Africa adding that this year’s competition is magnanimous.

“I am happy to be here in Kisumu, it’s a great chance to visit Kenya and meet people from other countries. I salute the players and Governor Nyong’o for hosting this tournament, it is important that chess, was also developed not only in Europe but also Kenya and the rest of the Africa,” said Arkady.

Mr Nyong’o lauded Arkady on the historic visit to Kisumu.

“We are keen on sports development and we would engage your administration on collaborative initiatives to develop the game of chess and other sports in this county,” said the Governor.

The FIDE Presidential addressed the 174 participants ahead of the 8th round of the Africa Youth chess Championship 2018, where he encouraged them to be worthy future chess champions and to keep their focus as they develop their passion for playing chess.

Bilateral meetings were held with continental chess officials drawn from Kenya, Ghana, Sierra Leone, Djibouti, Cameroon, Sao Tome, South Sudan, Lesotho, Gambia, Uganda and Swaziland.

The FIDE Presidential candidate emphasized on accountability, right partnerships and marketing with local companies that have footprints globally to develop the discipline.

The 2018 FIDE Presidential elections will take place during the World Chess Olympiad in Batumi, Georgia, on October 3, this year.

The Former Russian Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the LOC 2018 FIFA World Cup Arkady Dvorkovich stands favorite to take over from his compatriot Kirsan Ilyumzhinov.

Source: GNA