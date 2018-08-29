Accept double track system – Rev Aubyn

The Reverend Francis Aubyn, Senior Pastor of the Keeper’s House Chapel International, has called on parents to accept government’s free Senior High School (SHS) Double Track policy.

He said the policy would benefit all segments of society and would help take children off the streets and eventually enable them to be admitted into universities.

Rev. Aubyn was speaking at the Third Anniversary celebration and the launch of the church’s 2018 conference in Accra.

The conference dubbed ‘’Take Off” which begins on Sunday, September 2 and ends on Sunday, September 9, is on the theme ‘’Following Hard”.

It is aimed at increasing relationship with God and also pray for the socio-economic growth of the nation as well as for peace and security.

Rev. Aubyn said, as the nation adjusts to the use of space to cope with the growing number of SHS entrants, there as the need to start the process of preparing the grounds for the influx of SHS students who would be entering tertiary institutions in 2020, when the first batch of the free SHS graduates get to the tertiary level.

He said the church would soon establish an educational centre to complement government’s effort of providing quality education for all Ghanaians.

As part of the anniversary, the church held a free medical screening for the people of Madina and its environs.

Rev. Aubyn urged them to go for regular check-ups to enable them to detect any ailments since diseases detected early could be easily treated.

He urged religious leaders to desist from all forms of negative tendencies that may tarnish the image of the clergy.

Source: GNA