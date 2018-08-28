African teams to battle for world cup slots in Mauritius

Power houses in African table tennis, Nigeria, Egypt and 20 other African countries are expected to battle for the 2019 International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) World Team Cup slots, at the 2018 ITTF African Championships in Mauritius from September 3 to 9, 2018.

It is the highest entry for the competition, with the Ocean Island and host – Mauritius, Nigeria, Egypt, Algeria, Gabon, Angola, Burkina Faso, Congo Brazzaville, Cameroun, Somalia, Rwanda, Seychelles, Madagascar, Togo, Benin Republic, Cote d’Ivoire, South Africa, Djibouti, Comoros, Libya, Eritrea and Congo DRC confirming participation.

Mr. Khaled El-Salhy, President of African Table Tennis Federation (ATTF), said the two teams (men and women) that would represent Africa at the World Team Cup holding in November 2019, would be known at the end of the team event in Mauritius.

“The Mauritius would also serve as the qualification for the next World Team Cup to be held in November 2019 in Tokyo, as a test event for Tokyo Olympic Games 2020 in Japan,” he said.

“Yes I am so happy in following up the expected good number of entries in-spite of the received information from National Associations, hoping that all could do it and come with us to Mauritius soon,” the ATTF boss said.

He said aside the tournament, Mauritius would offer the opportunity to the reconsider the new strategic plan for the next few years.

“This time we have a special ITTF/ATTF Forum “Table Tennis For All. For Life”, scheduled, September 3-4, in which we are planning to conduct our new continental Strategic Plan for the coming years of 2018 to 2024.

ATTF is looking to conduct a special Strategic Plan satisfying the needs of all African Associations with a great concentration for the activities through Regions in the future in which more small nations could come with less cost.

He was confident that Mauritius can stage a befitting event.

“As per experience we have very successful events in Mauritius (i.e. African Seniors Championship in 1998 & 2004 plus African Juniors & Cadet Championship in 2015) with a very fantastic performance from Mauritius Table Tennis Association (MTTA), thus I am expecting to have a very special event as one of the top professional organization in Africa”.

Source: GNA