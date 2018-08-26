Isaac Dogboe beats Otake in first round TKO

Ghana’s, Isaac Dogboe retained his WBO Super Bantamweight title when he defeated Japan’s Hidenori Otake in the first round of their title fight Saturday night August 25, 2018 at the Gila River Arena, Glendale, Arizona, United States of America.

Dogboe, 26 years, won by a technical knockout with a classic left shot to the head of Otake. This is Dogboe’s first title defence after beating Jesse Magdaleno in April. Dogboe has improved his records to (20-0, 14 KO).

Dogboe knocked Otake down in the early minutes of the round, but he came back and was knocked down again. Dogboe continued with a flurry of punches without any response from Otake and the referee stopped the fight.

37-year-old veteran, Otake who was making his second attempt at the world title now stands (32-4-3, 14 KO).

Dogboe had predicted a knockdown before the fight.

“We’re going to take this fight back to basics and we’re looking forward to knocking him out and then looking forward to the future and unifying the division,” he told Sky Sports.