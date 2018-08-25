Most Rev. Palmer-Buckle ordains 18 Catholic priests

Most Rev. Charles Gabriel Palmer-Buckle, the Metropolitan Archbishop of Cape Coast and Apostolic Administrator of Accra on Saturday ordained 18 Catholic priests at with a call on them to walk in the path of Christ and be holy.

He urged them to be holy and spotless and to live through love in His presence as they continually avail themselves to the sacraments of penance and reconciliation.

The 125th Anniversary Priestly Ordination held at the Holy Spirit Cathedral saw 10 Diocesan priests, seven Divine Word Missionaries (S.V.D’s) and one Spiritan ordained. They went through between seven to nine years of formation, studying Philosophy, Social Theology amongst other courses.

Most Rev. Palmer-Buckle called on them to dispense their pastoral duties with zeal and faithfulness.

Most Rev. Palmer-Buckle said: “Holiness is not just our calling, nor it is just our mission; in fact, it is our very nature, for God, who himself is holy, desires the sanctification of every one of his sons and daughters.

“A priest is indeed a gift, first to himself, then a gift to the Church, the Body of Christ, and ultimately, he is a gift to the whole of humanity in Christ Jesus, because he shares in the very nature of Christ the Son of God and the Eternal High Priest”, he said.

He therefore urged the congregants and Catholic faithful’s to pray for the young priests that they may grow in holiness and mature to the full stature of Christ.

The following are the names of the priests and their place of work:

Rev. Prince Adjei Marfo, Holy Spirit Cathedral, Adabraka, Rev. Isaac Kojo Adofo, St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Parish, Medie, Rev. Francis Nyalemegbe, Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, Abelenpke, Rev. Cyril Kalewe, St. Peter Claver Parish, Ada Foah, Rev. Francis Maslow Gave, St Kizito Catholic Church, Nima, Rev. Mark Mandela Anyigbah, Martyrs of Uganda Parish Mamprobi.

Others are: Rev. Philip Tekpertey Abaya, SVD, Blessed Clementina Catholic Church Ashaiman, Rev. Theodore Atsu Afanyedey, SVD, Blessed Clementina Catholic Church Ashaiman, Rev. Stephen Appiah, SVD, St. Anthony Catholic Church, Akwatia, Rev. Samuel Aboo, SVD, St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church Parish, Rev. Gideon Awudi, SVD, St. Theresa of the Child Jesus at New Yakasi in the Wiawso Diocese, Rev. Stephen Osei Asante, SVD, St. Joseph the Baptist, Ordorkor.

The rest are: Rev. Richard Gilbert Arhin, St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church Cantonments, Rev. Jacob Christos Nyarko, St. Andrew Catholic Church, Kordiabe, Rev. Derrick Dowuona-Hammond, St. Stephen Catholic Church, Darkuman, Rev. Raguel Quansah, St. Theresa Catholic Church, Kaneshie, Rev. Stephen Nyantey, SVD, St. John Mary Vianney Nkonya, and Rev. Eugene Yayra Kwabla Awayevu C.S.S.p.

The Archbishop anointed them and offered a prayer of consecration as part of the Ordination.

The colourful ceremony attracted members of the various parishes where the priests came from, as well as a host of Catholic faithful, including priests, family members and other religious leaders.

It was also a time of merrymaking as friends, relatives and loved ones came from far and near to celebrate with the newly ordained priests.

After various ordination rites were performed, the priests were presented to the congregation for their approval.

It was then followed by the offering of special prayers for them as well as the presentation of gifts.

Source: GNA