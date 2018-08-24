Ecobank appoints Josephine Anan-Ankomah as Group Executive

Ecobank Transnational Incorporated (ETI), the parent company of the Ecobank Group, has announced the appointment of Josephine Anan-Ankomah as Group Executive, Commercial Banking with immediate effect.

A statement issued by the Bank on Thursday said the appointment followed an internal recruitment process.

As a member of the Group Executive Committee, Josephine Anan-Ankomah will report to the Group CEO.

The position of Group Executive, Commercial Banking became vacant following the appointment of Laurence do Rego to the position of Senior Advisor in the Group CEO’s Office.

Prior to this appointment, Josephine Anan-Ankomah was the Managing Director of Ecobank Gambia.

Josephine Anan-Ankomah is a well-rounded banker with over 25 years’ experience within Ecobank, having joined Ecobank Ghana in 1992 as a Treasury Officer.

She has held various senior positions within the bank, such as Regional Treasurer in several affiliates of the Group, Chief Operating Officer at regional level, Head of Corporate Strategy and Business Development (Ecobank Ghana) and Deputy Head – Investment Banking Group (Ecobank Ghana).

Josephine Anan-Ankomah holds an MBA in Finance from the University of Ghana and a Bachelor of Arts in Economics and Sociology from the same university. She is also a Fellow of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants of Ghana.

Source: GNA