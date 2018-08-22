Miss Ghana 2018 Audition set for August 25

The long-awaited audition for the Miss Ghana 2018, is now scheduled for Saturday August 25, at the Tang Palace Hotel, Accra.

The 2018 Miss Ghana Edition, is an opportunity for Ghanaians, both home and abroad to exhibit their talents, beauty and contribution to the country.

The event, organised by Exclusive Events Ghana Limited led by Miss Inna Maryam Patty, Chief Executive Officer.

According to the orgnaisers, the age requirements for participation is from 18-27, including exhibition of philanthropic ethics, morally grounded in the Ghanaian Culture and confidence with humility to serve mother Ghana especially the poor, needy and vulnerable in the rural areas/villages and deprived communities.

The other requirements also include the absence of tattoos, multiple piercing and bleached skin before, during and after the event and declaration to uphold and respect contracts, ethics, authority and good corporate governance.

Exclusive Events Ghana acknowledges and shows appreciation to Ghana Television, Citi FM and TV, Daily Guide, Spectator, IPMC, Akosombo Textiles, Superlock Technologies Limited, Tang Palace Hotel, Electroland/Samsung, Allure Centric, Modacsky and GTC for the sponsorship package given the event.

The organizers are also grateful to the sponsors for supporting and standing with the Miss Ghana Brand.

Source: GNA