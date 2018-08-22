Accept to make sacrifices for Ghana’s transformation – Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has called for Ghanaians to accept to make the necessary sacrifices towards the economic and social transformation of the nation.

He said irrespective of whatever section of society they belonged, the people needed to ensure that the common good was put ahead of individual comfort and convenience to sustain the gains made over the

years.

Addressing Muslims at the Eid-ul- Adha celebrations, at the Independence Square in Accra, has asked Muslims to let the story of Prophet Ibrahim spur “us to want to go the extra mile for our country.”

“I was born into a family, where sacrifice and service to others are considered a sacred duty.

I want to pledge to you that I shall continue to sacrifice my all to ensure that I leave a legacy of peace and progress for coming generations.”

President Akufo-Addo assured the Chief Imam that he would continue to encourage his appointees to cultivate the same spirit of sacrifice that spurred the country’s forebears to fight for Ghana’s liberation.

His government would not relent in its goal of building an all-inclusive and just society, to ensure equal opportunities for all.

“It is in pursuit of this objective of social inclusion that I established the Ministry of Inner City and Zongo Development.

Our goal is to create a society of equal opportunities for all, and we shall not relent until we achieve it,” he added.

President Akufo-Addo pointed out that a key component of the creation of a society of inclusion was making sure that every Ghanaian child got the opportunity to develop his or her potential.

“I know that seeking knowledge is considered a sacred duty in Islam. Our commitment to ensure that no Ghanaian child is left behind in the pursuit of knowledge should spur you, to actualise the admonishing of the Prophet Muhammad that knowledge is the lost property of a Muslim, and he or she should find it wherever he or she may.”

He used the Hajj ritual to explain how an inclusive society should be built, and said, during the period, all pilgrims wore the style of white apparel, which made it difficult to distinguish the rich from the poor.

“Therefore, when we look at a sea of pilgrims, we are unable to distinguish the rich from the poor, the high from the low, and the powerful from the weak. Everybody assumes equality before the Lord.

“In the same way, we are determined to ensure that the laws of our country do not discriminate against people under any circumstance.”

Touching on the work of the Committee, established to investigate the circumstances that led to the death of seven persons at Asawase in the Ashanti Region, the President promised to implement its

recommendations to the latter.

“Let me use the occasion of the Eid to renew my commitment to that pledge,” he said.

He admonished the youth in Asawase to exercise restraint and to abide by the law “whilst we await the outcome of the Committee’s work”.

President Akufo-Addo introduced the new Minister for Inner City and Zongo Development, Sheikh Mustapha Abdul-Hamid to the gathering.

“I am confident that the new Minister will continue with the impressive work undertaken so far by his predecessor, and ensure the fulfilment of our pledge of accelerating the pace of development, and

the provision of essential social services to communities around our country in a manner that answers to the real needs of all our people,” he added.

Eid-ul-Adha is the Muslim feast of the sacrifice celebrated worldwide each year to honour the willingness of Ibrahim (Abraham) to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience to God’s command.

Source: GNA