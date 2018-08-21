Fulani herdsmen menace reduces in Asante Akim North

The activities of Fulani herdsmen, which was a source of conflict in the Asante Akim North District, has reduced drastically.

Mr Francis Oti Boateng, the District Chief Executive, said about 95 per cent of the nomads and their cattle had left the area as a result of the continuous military operations there.

Addressing a Town-Hall Meeting at Agogo, he said the absence of the cattle had helped improve agricultural production, food security as well as income and livelihoods of the people, especially those in the Afram Plains.

The meeting was organised by the Information Services Department, in collaboration with the District Assembly, to offer the people the opportunity to interact with the various departmental heads of the Assembly and make contributions to the development process.

Mr Boateng said the Assembly would soon announce the end of the Fulani herdsmen menace to assure the people of the safety of their farms and food crops.

He said the introduction of the Nation Builders’ Corps has helped absorbed all unemployed graduates in the area.

Mr Boateng called for unity among the people to help speed up the development of the District.

Nana Agyarko Ntiamoah, the Odikro of Koowireso, who chaired the function, urged the Assembly to ensure the completion of all projects initiated by the previous administration for the District.

Source: GNA