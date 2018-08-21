AGA Malaria control programme sprays the country’s prisons

The Management of the AngloGold Ashanti Ghana Malaria (AGAMAL) Control Programme in partnership with the National Malaria Control Programme have embarked on an indoor residual spraying exercise in all the country’s 43 prisons.

The 10-day exercise, which is in collaboration with the Ghana Health Service and the Ghana Prison Service, with support from the Global Fund, is to rid the country’s prisons as well as homes of prison officers of mosquitos and its attendant incidence of Malaria cases.

Mr Samuel Asiedu, the Programmes Director of AGAMAL told the GNA during the spraying exercise at the Nsawam prison that, AngloGold Ashanti has been given the mandate to spray all the prisons in Ghana as well as quarters.

He said in all, it was estimated that 13,707 structures would be sprayed with 2,742 units of Sumishield 50 WG insecticide.

He said prison inmates formed part of the vulnerable groups in the county, who were exposed to all forms of insects including mosquitoes, cockroaches and bed bugs.

“This interventions is therefore expected to improve the health conditions of inmates by getting rid of these and many other insects in the prisons,” he added.

Mr Asiedu said the exercise, which spans from 13 to 22 August, was being carried out concurrently in all the regions by their regional teams.

The Programme Director said the event was in line with AGAMAL’s focus of eliminating Malaria, especially among vulnerable sub-populations in society.

He said, “We are delighted that we have the opportunity to extend our expertise to our brothers and sisters at the prisons as well as the hardworking prison staff.

Dr Keziah Malm, the Programme Manager for the National Malaria Control Programme expressed gratitude to the Global Fund for their continued support in helping Ghana to tackle its Malaria challenges.

She said the control programme was particularly happy that this intervention was targeted at a key vulnerable segment of society.

The Deputy Director of Prisons, Isaac Kofi Eqyir, Officer-in-Charge of Nsawam Medium Security Prison expressed gratitude to management of the AGAMAL for the support.

He said the intervention was timely and important, since mosquitoes and bed bugs were making the prison uncomfortable for inmates.

He appealed to other benevolent organizations to come to the aid of the Prisons, saying there are many challenges that needed the attention of the public.

Source: GNA